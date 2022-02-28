MoDOT taking advantage of springlike weather to repair potholes

ST. LOUIS – A break in the winter weather has given MoDOT some time to repair the damage done by all of the February winter storms. They’ve been out since the weekend patching potholes.

Hitting a large pothole can cause serious damage to your vehicle. It can cause a flat tire or even bend or crack your rims.

The constant winter weather has wreaked havoc on our roads and interstates and hasn’t allowed MoDOT and IDOT much time to focus on these repairs.

With the improved weather, MoDOT crews worked all weekend long to try to catch up. Bob Becker, the district maintenance engineer with the MoDOT St. Louis District, said a lot of progress was made beginning Friday night through Saturday and Sunday. That critical work continues this week.

He said pothole repair will be their main focus this week and they’ll get as many crews out here as they can.

The freeze-thaw cycle—the 60s one day and then back to freezing the next—has multiplied the problem. But now an extended dry stretch of above freezing temperatures, with even a few nights above freezing, will be a big help for his crews allowing roads to dry out.

They’ll take full advantage of that because even rain can create issues through March and into April.

“Usually, late February is when we really get into and then we’re going full blast March and April, because when it rains a lot it adds to that too. And you know, I know we’re getting rain possibly this weekend, which could hinder our progress. But it’s going to be good all week this week, so we’re really going to get out there and get a lot done,” Becker said.

“We’re going to be out there we’re going to be traveling slow. We’re going to have people on the ground. Be careful out there watch our folks give us plenty of room because you know there are people walking around on the ground that will physically be out there.”

MoDOT says if you know of a spot that needs a pothole repair, report it.

Call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636)

Report a Road Concern online form: modot.org

Mobile friendly form at modot.org/roadconcern