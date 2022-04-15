ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced it will close another northbound lane of Interstate 55 in St. Louis next week for roadwork, so drivers should be prepared for increased congestion.

MoDOT crews will close an I-55 lane between Virginia and I-44, starting April 20 at 8:00 p.m., weather permitting. Another northbound lane on that stretch of interstate is already closed.

Crews will also shift the remaining lanes west, to the southbound side of the interstate. They should complete the lane shift by 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

At the same time, crews will close the ramps to 3200 Broadway (Exit 206B) and Arsenal (Exit 206C). Those ramps and the ramp from Lafayette to southbound I-55 will remain closed for the rest of the year.

These changes are part of a project to renovate several bridges along I-55 in St. Louis. There will be additional lane shifts and ramp closures in the coming months. MoDOT will release information on those closures as they are determined.