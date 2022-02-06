MoDOT closes express lanes, SB Broadway over I-44 for bridgework

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT has made closures ahead of the upcoming demolition of the southbound Broadway Bridge over I-44 in Downtown St. Louis.

Crews closed the I-70 express lanes from Union to Broadway, and all southbound lanes of Broadway between Cass and the ramp from I-44 will close starting Monday, February 7, after 9 a.m. This will allow MoDOT to prepare the bridge over the interstate for demolition the following weekend, weather permitting.

The express lanes will remain closed through late February, while the southbound lanes of Broadway over I-44 will remain closed through spring of 2023. Drivers can use Cass and Tucker to detour around the bridge closure.

All lanes of I-44, including the I-70 express lanes, will be closed by 8 p.m. Friday, February 11, weather permitting, to remove the bridge. Drivers on eastbound I-44 heading north can use Lumiere Place, North Broadway, and Market Street to access westbound I-70.

Drivers on westbound I-44 heading south will use Tucker Boulevard through downtown to Lafayette, where they can access southbound I-55 and westbound I-44.

This full closure will end by 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.