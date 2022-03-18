ST. LOUIS – As part of upcoming work on the I-255 bridge over the Mississippi River, crews will close one lane of westbound I-255 over Koch Road in south St. Louis County.

Starting at midnight, Friday, March 18th, crews will close one lane on westbound I-255 at the bridge for pavement repairs. The repairs are needed to ensure the bridge is in good condition to handle the extra traffic expected when the eastbound I-255 bridge over the Mississippi River closes in April and traffic is shifted to the westbound bridge.

The lane was originally scheduled to be closed as part of the necessary traffic shifts for the I-255 work at Koch Road and the Mississippi River, but was moved up for these needed repairs. The lane will remain closed until December when the eastbound bridge reopens.

Once the eastbound I-255 bridge over the Mississippi River closes in early April, the westbound bridge will carry two lanes of narrowed and shifted traffic in each direction. Drivers can expect that congestion levels will be high during the morning and evening rush periods, and should consider either adjusting their routes or times, or allowing extra time to cross through the work zone. Check out the MoDOT Traveler’s Map.

More specifics on the eastbound bridge closure will be released soon.