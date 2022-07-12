ST. CLAIR, Mo. – Drivers in Franklin County need to be aware of upcoming construction at one of the two major interchanges along Interstate 44 in St. Clair.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the I-44 eastbound exit ramp to Route 47 so work crews can replace a section of concrete on Route 47. The ramp will be closed at 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 16. The ramp is expected to reopen on July 26.

Commuters on I-44 can detour the area by taking exit 239, Route 30, to travel to Route 47. The detour will be marked.

The work is being done as part of MoDOT’s ongoing work to replace the pavement on all four ramps and redeck the bridges at both the Route 30 and Route 47 interchanges.

MoDOT already completed deck replacement on the west side of the Route 47 bridge. Once the work on this side of the bridge is finished, expected to be finished by mid-September, crews will move on to replacing the bridge deck on Route 30 over I-44.