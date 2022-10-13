ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Drivers in St. Charles County may experience brief delays next week as road crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation start work on an overpass that runs across Interstate 70.

Beginning Oct. 20 at 9 p.m., crews will begin placing girders over eastbound I-70 at Zumbehl Road until 5 a.m. The schedule will be repeated on Oct. 21, with girders being placed over the westbound lanes of the interstate.

According to MoDOT, commuters should expect a two-lane closure approaching the overpass bridge construction, followed by 15-minute full closures of the interstate while the girders are moved into place.

The Zumbehl and Cave Springs and interchanges are being converted into single-point urban interchanges (SPUI) as part of the I-70 Cave Springs to Fairgrounds Design-Build Project. Both interchanges will remain open to traffic as construction progresses.