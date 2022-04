ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the Route 370 flyover exit ramp to eastbound Interstate 70 on Wednesday, April 13, weather permitting.

Crews will close the ramp at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday for bridge repair work, so drivers should use an alternate route to access eastbound I-70.

Drivers can detour to westbound I-70, exit at Mid Rivers Mall Drive, turn east on Veterans Memorial Parkway, and then merge onto eastbound I-70.