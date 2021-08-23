MoDOT to post signs asking Montgomery County drivers to share the road with carriages

Horse and Buggy Crossing and Deer Crossing Signs on side of Road in Powassan, Ontario, Canada where there is a large population of Mennonite and Amish residents.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin posting signs in the Wellsville-Middletown area to share the roads with horses and buggies. There is an Amish community that has recently settled in the area. Drivers have hit Amish vehicles.

A Facebook post from Sheriff Craig S. Allison states:

“If you live in the Wellsville-Middletown area, I am sure many of you have noticed we have a new Amish Community settling off of Highway A and Highway 161. I, myself, am excited they chose our community to settle and bring with them, several new businesses. With that being said I am asking that when you are traveling these roads, please be cautious, be on the alert, and slow down. There are horses and buggies traveling these roads frequently.”

A child was killed after a pickup truck ran into a horse-drawn carriage in 2019. But, that was in St. Francois County.