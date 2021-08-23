MoDOT to post signs asking Montgomery County drivers to share the road with carriages

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin posting signs in the Wellsville-Middletown area to share the roads with horses and buggies. There is an Amish community that has recently settled in the area. Drivers have hit Amish vehicles.

A Facebook post from Sheriff Craig S. Allison states:

“If you live in the Wellsville-Middletown area, I am sure many of you have noticed we have a new Amish Community settling off of Highway A and Highway 161. I, myself, am excited they chose our community to settle and bring with them, several new businesses. With that being said I am asking that when you are traveling these roads, please be cautious, be on the alert, and slow down. There are horses and buggies traveling these roads frequently.”

A child was killed after a pickup truck ran into a horse-drawn carriage in 2019. But, that was in St. Francois County.

