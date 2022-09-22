ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Cave Springs interchange over Interstate 70 will undergo lane shifts beginning next week.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin prep work on the roadway on Monday, Sept. 26 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting. Starting Tuesday night, the northbound and southbound lanes will be narrowed and shifted.

A MoDOT spokesperson says all lanes of the interchange will remain open.

In addition, one of the two left turn lanes from eastbound I-70 to northbound Cave Springs Road will be closed.

This work is part of construction of a new structure that will take Veterans Memorial Parkway underneath Cave Springs. According to MoDOT, the Cave Springs and Zumbehl interchanges are being converted into single point urban interchanges (SPUI) for the I-70 Cave Springs to Fairgrounds Design-Build Project.

The work is expected to be completed in spring 2023. Both the lane shift and exit lane closure will remain in place until then.