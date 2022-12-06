ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Drivers who use the Jefferson Barracks Bridge to travel between Missouri and Illinois are being warned of some upcoming changes to the south St. Louis County bridge.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will start shifting traffic back to the westbound bridge beginning this weekend.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, work crews will shift two lanes of eastbound traffic from the westbound bridge back to the eastbound bridge. The Jefferson Barracks Bridge will be reduced to one eastbound lane at times. A MoDOT spokesperson says the two current lanes, as well as the ramp from Koch Road to eastbound I-255, will reopen to traffic by 2 p.m. Saturday.

From Monday, Dec. 12, through Friday, Dec. 16, crews will close one lane on the westbound span between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. to remove the temporary barrier wall and restripe the bridge. Only one westbound lane will be open at that time.

According to MoDOT, one lane will stay closed in each direction for the remainder of the month as crews work underneath both bridge spans.

MoDOT hopes to shift westbound I-255 traffic to the eastbound bridge by April 1, 2023, so crews can complete much-needed work on the westbound span. The ramp from westbound I-255 to Koch Road will also close at that time.

Drivers can expect that congestion levels will be high during the morning and evening rush periods, and should consider either adjusting their routes or times, or allowing extra time to cross through the work zone. Check out the MoDOT Traveler’s Map for more information.