MoDOT trying to get treatment down on roads ahead of snow and ice

ST. LOUIS – Thursday morning’s rain is expected to change to freezing rain and then snow into the afternoon. MoDOT officials are urging drivers to avoid rush hour traffic Thursday afternoon. They’re saying, if you can, try to make plans to leave work earlier or work from home.

MoDOT’s biggest concern Thursday morning is getting treatment down on the roadways ahead of the storm. Crews won’t be able to treat the roads while it’s raining. They will be able to treat the ice and snow.

They are also urging drivers to be cautious of wet and slick roads throughout the day.

The existing snowmelt already left some standing water. The heavy rain could lead to flash flooding. Officials warn motorists to not drive into standing water. They said, “turn around, don’t drown.”

If you have to travel in the snow, MoDOT is asking you to be cautious of slowed or stalled traffic, and to give road crews room to work.