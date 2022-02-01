MoDOT urges drivers to stay home if possible during winter storm

ST. LOUIS — Snow was already starting to cover some roads in northeastern Missouri Tuesday evening ahead of a winter storm that’s expected to hit the St. Louis region.

Truck driver Rich Wagy experienced a dramatic change in the weather as he traveled north from St. Louis.

“It was 60 degrees when I left St. Louis and it was 30 by the time I got to Hannibal,” he said. “That’s a pretty big jump and the road was covered before I got home.

Wagy lives in La Grange, Mo. Snow started falling there around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s probably going to be pretty icy later so, we just need to be careful driving,” said Canton resident Jacob Stephen.

MoDOT urged drivers to stay home Wednesday. The timing of the storm is expected to lead to hazards during the Wednesday morning rush hour. Troopers also cautioned drivers to be prepared.

“If you have the ability to work from home, that might be the perfect option,” said Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Dallas Thompson. “If you have to get out, just plan ahead. Know that it might take you a lot longer to get to where you are going.”