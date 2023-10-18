ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Happening Wednesday and Thursday, the Missouri Department of Transportation is gearing up to tackle the challenges of the season.

During this two-day drill, MoDOT’s fleet of snow vehicles will be getting out on the state’s highways and routes across the St. Louis area. It’s a critical exercise that allows crews to fine-tune their response strategies for winter weather emergencies.

As we anticipate the arrival of winter and the weather that comes with it, MoDOT is working to ensure roads remain safe and accessible. Keeping Missouri’s roads clear is one of MoDOT’s most critical functions when winter storms happen.

When we have snow and ice, MoDOT deploys every snowplow operator they have, and they work tirelessly, often in 12-hour shifts, to ensure the safety of the roads and the drivers on them. Their goal is to have major roads mostly clear within 24 hours of a storm’s end. On Thursday, a news conference will be held at the Ballas maintenance facility.

Representatives from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Illinois Department of Transportation, and the National Weather Service will join MoDOT’s leadership.

We expect to hear their insight, predictions, and preparations for the upcoming winter season. MoDOT spent $33 million on winter operations last year. They used 63,000 tons of salt, 957,00 gallons of salt brine, and 147,000 gallons of beet juice.