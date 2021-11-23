MoDOT worker injured in crash along busy Kansas City-area interstate

RAYMORE, Mo. — A driver crashed into a MoDOT truck, sending one worker to the hospital.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 49 at North Cass Parkway in Raymore, Missouri, around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The crash closed the right lane of Interstate 49 for a short time.

The crew was patching potholes at the time of the crash.

Update: A view of the crash scene. Our crew was pothole patching when a driver slammed into the back of a TMA (buffer truck). Per Hwy Patrol, the driver abandoned the vehicle and left the scene in another vehicle. pic.twitter.com/BjKFa2wNwP — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) November 23, 2021

The driver hit a buffer truck that is parked between crews and traffic as a safety precaution.

The highway patrol said the driver responsible for the crash left the car and left the scene in another vehicle. Troopers are now looking for the driver.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the worker was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but the extent of his injuries was not released.

This crash comes just days after two MoDOT workers were killed in a crash on a St. Louis-area interstate. A third worker was injured in the wreck. It happened as the MoDOT workers were re-striping a northbound lane of the interstate. The crash remains under investigation.