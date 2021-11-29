MoDOT workers remembered during candlelight vigil near site of fatal crash

ST. LOUIS – The families of two MoDOT workers killed while on the job were remembered by their loved ones over the weekend. The workers were killed in a crash on Telegraph and I-255 earlier this month.

Loves ones of 25-year-old Kaitlyn Anderson and 58-year-old James Brooks gathered near the crash site to honor the workers Saturday night.

“If nothing else comes out of this, bonds with other families that are struggling will come out of this,” said Tabitha Moore, Anderson’s aunt.

Those who gathered prayed for healing and shared stories about the two.

“What this moment has brought is the families coming together, and there’s a connection there. Even though it is a hard way to get together having that comfort in knowing that you’re not alone, that your family is not alone,” said Alisha Blackwell Calvert, Brooks Step-Daughter

Anderson was six-months pregnant and expecting a baby boy. Brooks was a husband and father who family members say was reliable and always the life of the party.

Michael Brown was the third MoDOT worker hit in the crash. He is in the hospital in critical condition.