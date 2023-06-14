ST. LOUIS – When the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Emergency Response Team first took to area roadways, it was to help with a battery jump or provide a stranded motorist with a gallon of gas.

In 1993, there were eight operators and one supervisor on the team, working morning and afternoon rush hours.

“On Interstate 70, 64, and Interstate 270,” said Tom Blair, MoDOT District Engineer for St. Louis. “Now, 30 years later, we have 20 operators and three supervisors and patrol 225 miles of roadways, and we do it 24-7.”

They’re the crews that move incidents and clear vehicles from lane and shoulders, contributing to more efficient traffic flow, saving drivers gas and time, as well as reducing congestion and emissions.

“I think one of the things is, in recent memory, not just in Missouri, but I come from other states and jurisdictions. It’s about safe driving and reckless driving. We’ve got to slow down and pay attention and make sure we’re not texting,” St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy said. “Those things are contributing to a lot of our accidents – inattentive driving. We want everyone to get home safely.”

Before the emergency response teams began in St. Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield 30 years ago, it was up to law enforcement to handle all aspects of a scene.

“Now having MoDOT come along and handle those duties, we really can’t be more thankful for,” Captain Ryan Burckhardt, Missouri State Highway Patrol (Troop C), said. “It allows the troopers to focus on crimes they’re investigating and not necessarily diverting the traffic around an area.”

In 2022, in St. Louis, emergency response teams were dispatched to more than 26,000 incidents along roadways.

“We need everyone to slow down and pay attention to driving,” Blair said. “When you’re behind the wheel, you have a responsibility.”