ST. LOUIS – Winter weather is right around the corner and to prepare, the Missouri Department of Transportation is holding its annual winter operations drill Thursday.

MoDOT has more than 3,000 employees across the state ready to clear roads and bridges when winter weather hits. During Thursday’s drill, all employees will be deployed, and emergency communication systems will be tested.

The exercise begins at 8:00 a.m. in rural areas and 9:00 a.m. in urban areas. MoDOT encourages drivers to use the traveler information map to stay up-to-date on road conditions during winter storms.