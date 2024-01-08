ST. LOUIS – With more winter weather in the forecast, road crews, car shops, and hardware and grocery stores want you to be prepared.

FOX reached out to MoDOT and it sounds like they’re being proactive. Brining bridges and ramps ahead of anymore snow in the forecast this week. We also talked with a private snow removal company about what they’re doing.

It’s not just the roads that need attention; your cars need some ‘TLC’ too. AAA suggests that you make sure your vehicle is winter-ready if you haven’t already.

Here are their recommendations: check your tires for tread depth and air pressure. Remember, for every 10-degree drop in temperature, your tires can lose one pound of air pressure. Keep your gas tank full, inspect your battery, make sure your wiper blades are in good condition, and check all your vehicle’s fluids to make sure it can handle the challenges of winter driving.

When it comes to preparing your home, we visited an Ace Hardware store Sunday, where they’re well-stocked with winter essentials like shovels, sleds, ice melt, and window scrapers. But remember, it’s always a good idea to have what you need ahead of time, as these items can run out quickly during a rush.

As we get ready for more winter, don’t forget to give snow plows and salt trucks the space they need to do their jobs safely on the roads. Director of Operations for American Snow and Ice Management, Chris Richard, works for a private snow removal business in Ballwin.

His team has around 175 members, and we asked how they’re getting prepared for the weather.

“We’re waiting on the latest forecast to come up with our final battle plan, if you will,” Richard explained. “Right now, though, even if we were to just get rain, we’re looking at temperatures somewhere around 23–24 degrees come Wednesday morning, and any moisture leftover will freeze at that point. So at the very least, we’ll be doing a layer of salt on some properties and we’ll also be using our special brine.”

He says that with this storm likely starting with rain, they won’t be able to pre-treat like they normally would. However, when that rain transitions to snow, his team will be out in full force.

We’re hoping to get more about MODOT and IDOT’s game plans later Monday as well.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.