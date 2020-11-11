Molecule as tool: Mizzou researcher receives NASA grant to explore origins of life on Earth

COLUMBIA, Mo. – In the ongoing search for life on other planets, NASA is looking inward by examining the origins of life on Earth. The space agency awarded a $5 million grant to a researcher at the University of Missouri School of Medicine to recognize the signs of life on our planet in the hope of finding it elsewhere.

Dr. Donald Burke-Aguero believes the search for life could hinge on genetic-carrying molecules known as RNA.

Burke-Aguero cites the “RNA World Hypothesis,” which suggests that chains of RNA were necessary for the events that spurred life billions of years before dinosaurs walked the Earth. The doctor says RNA is good at storing information but could only spur chemical reactions in smaller molecules, which is not conducive to biological life.

Burke-Aguero and a team of 12 investigators at eight other institutions are studying a type of RNA known as ribozymes to see if they can “catalyze” or spur a chemical reaction (“an activity,” as he puts it) relevant to biology.

The grant is good for five years. And while researchers may not be able to answer the all-important “how did life originate” question, the hope is that this study will allow scientists to better understand a piece of the larger puzzle.

Such research could also yield dividends toward future discoveries in the biofuel and biomedical fields, Burke-Aguero says.