ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri mom was an unwitting participant in a police chase in August 2021 when her son attempted to evade St. Francois County sheriff’s deputies. Her son, facing trial for fleeing police and a slew of other charges, faces arrest again because authorities do not believe he will appear in court.

According to a probable cause statement from the sheriff’s department, Brendan Cordes of Ozark, Missouri was seen driving erratically on Highway NN on Aug. 2, 2021. A deputy observed Cordes, driving a Ford Fusion, swerve across the center line, hit the sleeper lines, and nearly collide with more than one vehicle when he attempted to illegally pass a Jeep.

The deputy then activated his lights to conduct a traffic stop, at which point Cordes accelerated to more than 100 miles per hour to escape the deputy.

Cordes allegedly sped through a red light at an intersection before eventually stopping along a dirt road near Highway 72. Cordes ran from the vehicle and into the woods, leaving his mother in the passenger seat.

When the deputy approached the Fusion, his mother said Cordes fled because he had warrants and failed to appear for a recent probation/parole hearing.

The deputy searched the woods with a K9 unit and discovered Cordes’ wallet and driver’s license, along with suspected drug paraphernalia.

The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Cordes with several misdemeanor traffic violations, as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Cordes has prior convictions over the past four years for stealing, possession of controlled substances, and driving with a revoked license.

Anyone with information on Cordes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 573-756-3252 or 573-431-2777.