FENTON, Mo. — A mother is pleading for prayers and answers after her daughter was shot and killed in front of a health college in Fenton.

“When I say the best daughter in the world, that’s what she was,” said Yulonda Fields.

Fields said it still doesn’t feel real that her daughter Shalonda is gone.

“Still in disbelief,” she said. “What kind of monster would do this to an angel?”

Fields said she got the call Tuesday that her daughter had been shot in front of the St. Louis College of Health Careers, where she was studying to become a registered nurse.

Fields said Shalonda’s ex-boyfriend was the one who killed her in the parking lot.

“They have been dating for maybe three years off and on,” Fields said. “She decided to get out of the relationship, and he didn’t want to get out of the relationship. He went out there and killed my baby, like a coward.”

St. Louis County police identified the boyfriend as Tyrone Barnes. Investigators said Barnes was at the scene and started shooting at police. He then gets in his car – and leads police on a 10-minute chase that ended in Kirkwood. Barnes then shot and killed himself.

“A lot of pain and anger. That should’ve been prevented,” Fields said. “These ladies have to realize when someone is telling you they’re going to hurt you, believe them. The first time they tell you, believe them.”

Fields said Shalonda and her were very close and talked every day. She said Shalonda was an amazing mother who just wanted to help people. She was 35 years old and leaves behind two teenage boys.

“I got a job to do and that’s to make sure these two boys become the men that she worked so hard to turn them into,” Fields admits.

Employees at the St. Louis College of Health Careers said the school was closed on Wednesday. FOX 2 reached out for a comment from the college but has not received a response.