ST. LOUIS – Whether you’re visiting St. Louis or a homegrown resident looking for your next adventure, the Gateway City offers a variety of attractions for people of just about any age.

An online moms advocacy group known as Momtastic is looking to help families plan their next big St. Louis excursion. Earlier this month, Momtastic released a list naming the “10 best family-friendly activities” in St. Louis.

“Family adventures are waiting to unfold around every corner,” said the recent Momtastic report. “With its rich history, vibrant culture, and an array of attractions designed for all ages, St. Louis promises an unforgettable vacation full of fun and discovery.”

There are undoubtedly some considerations to keep in mind when planning an activity. Will it be a good choice for the size of your family? Will the weather be good enough to plan something outdoors? Can you visit multiple St. Louis sweetspots in a day?

Once you’ve made those decisions, these are some of the top family-friendly destinations to visit, according to Momtastic:

The Gateway Arch City Museum Saint Louis Zoo Forest Park The Magic House Grant’s Farm St. Louis Science Center Missouri Botanical Garden Citygarden Sculpture Park Mississippi Riverfront

Among this list, four activities are in downtown St. Louis, eight are in the City of St. Louis, and two are in St. Louis County.

Many from outside the St. Louis area see the Gateway Arch as the city’s symbol. “As the tallest man-made monument in the United States, this architectural marvel is a testament to the spirit of exploration that defines the city,” said Momtastic.

Walking on the Arch grounds and its underground museum is free, but a ticket to see St. Louis from the top of the Arch is not. The Saint Louis Zoo, Forest Park, Citygarden and the Mississippi Riverfront are also free to visit for those looking to enjoy the city on a budget.

Momtastic also credits the educational marvels of the Saint Louis Zoo and beauty of Forest Park for offering “a unique window into the city’s heart” and building a desire for families to explore.