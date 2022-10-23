CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A retiring fire chief it set to be replaced in mid-November.

According to reports, the Monarch Fire Protection District (MFPD) Board of Directors completed a process to replace retiring Chief Cary Spiegel recently. Qualified candidates were identified in an internal search.

After personal interviews were conducted and resumes were viewed, the Board of Directors selected Deputy Chief Russ Adams as the next chief in a unanimous vote.

Deputy Chief Adams started his career with Monarch as a firefighter/paramedic back on August 3, 1990. Adams’ personal goals, formal education, and experience were explained to make him the perfect choice to lead the fire district in the future.

Adam’s promotion to chief will take place on November 18, 2022.