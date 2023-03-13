the man running with his puppy beagle dog at the garden

ST. LOUIS — Purina Pro Plan has a new challenge for pet owners. It’s called Monday Like a Pro.

Dog owners can get active with your best friend. That could be hiking, playing fetch, or going on a run. Purina wants humans and animals to be active, and be outside.

They want dog owners across the country to log one million minutes of activity each week.

Every time that goal is reached, Purina will donate $15,000 to Athletes for Animals. That is a non-profit co-founded by former St. Louis Blues player David Backes.

The challenge runs until May 21, 2023. Join the challenge here.