ST. LOUIS – It’s ‘Money Smart Month’ in the St. Louis Area, and a community education program is teaching all about money management and how to watch out for fraud.

United Way and the St. Louis Regional Empowerment Coalition want to make sure kids know how to manage money responsibly.

They’re holding a ‘Money Smart Kids Zoo Safari’ for kids ages 5 through 12. 18 banks and non-profits will set up game stations that teach kids how to spend and save their money while having fun.

The free event is Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the St. Louis Zoo. We’ll talk to organizers about the event later on FOX 2 News in the morning.