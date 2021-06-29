Monthly outdoor market coming to Schlafly Bottleworks July 11

ST. LOUIS – A monthly outdoor market hosted by Schlafly Bottleworks will begin in Maplewood on July 11.

From then on it will be held the first Sunday of each month through November from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Schlafly Bottleworks parking lot.

More than 35 vendors will be at the site selling food, crafts, apparel, and more. Shoppers will be able to get boozy while they shop with Schlafly’s Bloody Mary bar and beer stand.

“We wanted to use the Schlafly Bottleworks parking lot for a family-friendly event once a month where we can support our neighborhood and encourage guests to come out and shop the Maplewood Mile,” Schlafly community engagement manager Lo Dugan said in a press release.

Some of the vendors include Big Mike’s Jerky, Charcu in the Lou, Jack’s Salsa, Flyleaf, City Dog Treat Bar, Pete’s Pops, and Saint Louis Succulents.

Click here for a full list of July’s vendors.