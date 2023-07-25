ST. LOUIS – More than five months after a life-changing tragedy in St. Louis, teenager Janae Edmondson will continue her recovery with her first set of prosthetic legs.

Family members shared an update Tuesday on Janae, saying the prosthetics will help her train to walk after she lost her legs in a crash earlier this year.

“Please pray for her to excel and that it will come with ease and grace,” said family via her GoFundMe page. “I am so overwhelmed and thankful to God that she is still here and is able to do this. … We are anxious and nervous but so excited that she is closer to walking again.”

In February, Janae was visiting St. Louis with her family for a volleyball tournament. While walking around downtown St. Louis, a speeding driver failed to yield and collided with another vehicle. That second vehicle struck Janae, and both of her legs were amputated after the crash.

Last month, Janae filed a lawsuit against the City of St. Louis in connection with the February crash. The man accused of causing the crash, Daniel Riley, was out on bond for a pending robbery case, but violated house arrest conditions dozens of times leading up to the crash.

The case also led to political pushback of former St. Louis Circuity Attorney Kim Gardner, who stepped down from office in May after multiple calls to resign.

After intensive treatment in St. Louis, Janae is making strides in a rehab program in Tennessee. She recently graduated from high school, and she will attend Middle Tennessee State University this fall with plans to serve in various roles for the volleyball program.

The family continues to offer gratitude for Janae’s support, and her GoFundMe account has raised more than $830,000 as of Tuesday.