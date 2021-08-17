Moonlight Ramble bike ride returns in person this weekend

No matter what type of bike you choose, continually monitor your tire tread, air pressure and amount of wear on the brake pads to ensure you’ll have a safe ride.

ST. LOUIS – The 57th edition of the Moonlight Ramble will return to the St. Louis streets Saturday night.

The bike ride is the longest-running nighttime bike ride in America and will have over 3,000 participants.

This year’s route starts and ends in The Grove. The route passes by the City Foundry in Midtown and then goes past the Gateway Arch. It also passes the Missouri Botanical Garden, Tower Grove Park, The City Foundry, SLU, the new St. Louis CITY SC Stadium, Union Station, City Hall, and Soldier’s Memorial.

For those biking the long route, 14 miles, the rest stop is at The City Foundry. The short ride is 8 miles.

The route begins to close to traffic at 9:00 p.m. The ride begins at 10:00 p.m. All streets should be open by 1:00 a.m.

Moonlight Ramble organizers recommend motorists driving in the east/west direction use Arsenal Street, I-44, and I-64. For motorists heading in the north/south direction, they recommend using Kingshighway Boulevard, Grand Boulevard, and Tucker Boulevard.

The Moonlight Ramble was held virtually in 2020.

Riders can still register online for $45. Same-day registration will cost $50. Children are also welcome, but they must be accompanied by an adult.

Part of the registration fee will go to Trailnet which is an organization that focuses on making walking and biking easier and more accessible for St. Louis area residents.

