More beds heading to area homeless shelters as cold weather arrives

ST. LOUIS – On Monday, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson rolled out the city’s cold weather outreach plan.

The plan includes continuous shelter availability, which starts Dec. 1.

“We are committed and have been committed to providing for folks who need it the most,” Krewson said. “Our most vulnerable populations and doing it the safest way possible for their health and for the health of the employees and the volunteers.”

The plan will run through the end of February and could go into March if the cold weather lasts that long.

There will be more than 700 beds available to shelters in the area, including 385 since the pandemic began.

“That’s going to help us out a lot. with social distancing and CDC guidelines in place, we’ve had to thin out the number of individuals that we’re allowed to have in our shelters,” City of Hope CEO Michael Robinson said.

City of Hope operates seven shelters. The pandemic has affected their capacity to serve. Some shelters in the area are down nearly 50 percent.

According to Robinson, the beds are much needed.

“it’s going to be a very cold and brutal winter, and we’re happy that our unhoused friends will have places to go,” he said.