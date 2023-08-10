ST. LOUIS — Panera is changing the Value Duet pairings. The meal deals are a combination of a half sandwich or salad and a cup of soup. They cost between $6.99 and $8.99.
Some of the choices are:
- Deli Ham Sandwich and Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup
- Napa Almond Chicken Sandwich and Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
- Classic Grilled Cheese and Creamy Tomato Soup
- Smokehouse BBQ Chicken Sandwich and Creamy Tomato Soup
- Tuna Sandwich and Creamy Tomato Soup
- Caesar Salad and Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup
- Greek Salad and Creamy Tomato Soup
Panera Bread is a popular bakery-café chain that has a reputation for offering a diverse menu of freshly baked goods, artisanal sandwiches, salads, and soups. Their freshly baked bread is a cornerstone of their menu.
The locations often feature a combination of rustic décor and modern design, making them comfortable spaces for both quick meals and leisurely gatherings.
One of Panera Bread’s defining characteristics is its commitment to using high-quality ingredients. From its humble beginnings in St. Louis, Panera Bread has grown into a nationwide brand. The restaurants are often go by the original name of St. Louis Bread Company in the Gateway city.