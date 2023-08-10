ST. LOUIS — Panera is changing the Value Duet pairings. The meal deals are a combination of a half sandwich or salad and a cup of soup. They cost between $6.99 and $8.99.

Panera Bread

Some of the choices are:

Deli Ham Sandwich and Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup

Napa Almond Chicken Sandwich and Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Classic Grilled Cheese and Creamy Tomato Soup

Smokehouse BBQ Chicken Sandwich and Creamy Tomato Soup

Tuna Sandwich and Creamy Tomato Soup

Caesar Salad and Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup

Greek Salad and Creamy Tomato Soup

Panera Bread is a popular bakery-café chain that has a reputation for offering a diverse menu of freshly baked goods, artisanal sandwiches, salads, and soups. Their freshly baked bread is a cornerstone of their menu.

The locations often feature a combination of rustic décor and modern design, making them comfortable spaces for both quick meals and leisurely gatherings.

One of Panera Bread’s defining characteristics is its commitment to using high-quality ingredients. From its humble beginnings in St. Louis, Panera Bread has grown into a nationwide brand. The restaurants are often go by the original name of St. Louis Bread Company in the Gateway city.