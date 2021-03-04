More COVID mass vaccination sites coming to St. Louis and Kansas City regions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – More mass vaccination events are coming to the St. Louis and Kansas City regions. Governor Mike Parson says that there is higher interest in those areas in getting the vaccine during a press conference held Thursday afternoon.

There are 50,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine expected to arrive in Missouri this week. Of those doses, 5,000 will be distributed to targeted vaccination sites in St. Louis and Kansas City. 10,000 will go to regional mass vaccination events. The remaining 35,000 will go to providers across the state.

Missouri vaccine regions

More vaccines will be going to pharmacies across the state. The governor’s office is working to identify more pharmacies for vaccine distribution in areas that have vulnerable populations.

“Vaccine interest is often highest in the state’s urban populations. Starting next week we will begin transitioning mass vaccination events in the Kansas City and St. Louis regions. We expect a full transition by April the first,” said Gov. Parson.

Two teams will be operational in the Kansas City area and three in the St. Louis region. They will be using the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine so patients do not need to return for boosters.

COVID virus activity has declined in Missouri for the seventh consecutive week. The seven-day positivity rate is down to 4.5 percent. Hospitalizations are below 1,000 patients for the first time since November.

“We believe that these numbers will continue to improve in the coming weeks and months,” said Gov. Parson

The governor approved $10 million in CARES Act funding for rural hospitals. $2.5 million in funding for emergency medical services at mass vaccination sites.

The governor also said that Missouri’s monthly general revenue report showed that net collections for February increased 8.1% compared to last year.

“Thanks to our balanced approach Missouri’s economy continues to come back strong. I continue to be optimistic about the coming weeks and months,” said Gov. Parson.