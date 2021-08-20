More COVID patients admitted to area hospitals in past week than in June

ST. LOUIS – More COVID patients have been admitted to St. Louis area hospitals in the last week than were admitted for COVID during the entire month of June.

Hospital officials are calling the newest set of COVID numbers in the area shocking, disheartening, and demoralizing. The figures clearly show the devastating impact that the COVID Delta variant is having on the St. Louis region.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 100 new COVID patients were admitted to hospitals Thursday. That’s 15 more than on Wednesday and the first time the area has hit triple digits on new daily admissions since January 16.

Two months ago, on June 20, there were only 11 people admitted to task force hospitals with COVID. That was the lowest number of daily admissions since the pandemic began. In the entire month of June, 570 people were admitted to area hospitals with COVID. In just the last seven days, there have been 576 COVID patients admitted to task force hospitals. The month of August has so far seen a total of 1,491 people admitted to task force hospitals for COVID.

Overall, 622 patients are hospitalized for COVID Friday morning in task force hospitals. That includes confirmed and suspected cases. Of the 585 confirmed COVID patients who are hospitalized, 96 are fully vaccinated. COVID-positive patients in ICUs are up by three to 138. Confirmed COVID patients on ventilators stayed the same at 97.

Overall, 622 patients are hospitalized for COVID Friday morning in task force hospitals. That includes confirmed and suspected cases. Of the 585 confirmed COVID patients who are hospitalized, 96 are fully vaccinated. COVID-positive patients in ICUs are up by three to 138. Confirmed COVID patients on ventilators stayed the same at 97.

Eight more COVID deaths were reported Thursday. There have now been more than 150 COVID deaths in August alone at area hospitals.

There are 25 children 17 or younger in area hospitals Friday morning fighting COVID. That is the most so far during the entire pandemic. Five of those kids are in ICUs.