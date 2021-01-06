More details released on gunman shot outside Missouri State Highway Patrol HQ in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified 27-year-old Tayland Rahim as the man who was shot outside of the Troop A Headquarters during an exchange of gunfire Monday night.

Investigators said Rahim parked a truck in the employee parking area on the West side of the building, got out with an assault-sytle weapon and began shooting at the building. After ordering Rahim to drop the weapon and put his hands up, MSHP said Troopers were forced to shoot when Rahim would not comply and continued raising the weapon.

That incident set off a chain of investigations to make sure no one else was in danger.

During an early morning search of Rahim’s home, investigators found three additional guns and ammunition. Other people who live in the home were cooperative, none of them are suspects in what the MSHP called an ambush at Troop a Headquarters.

“I will say coming to the troop headquarters is a little different because this has never happened in the history of the highway patrol,” said Sgt. Bill Lowe of the attack on law enforcement property.

Court records show the Rahim’s only previous interaction with law enforcement was in October of 2019, when MSHPl issued him a traffic ticket at a weigh station for having an overweight haul. The misdemeanor cost Rahim $135.

An online search showed Rahim played football and was on the track and field team at North Kansas City High School and graduating in 2011.

What led the local man who does not have any significant run-ins with law enforcement to ambush the Troop-A Headquarters is what investigators are now trying to figure out.

“Obviously when he got here he was he was set to do some harm, set to do something bad when he got here,” said Lowe. “He did not waste any time.”

The two troopers involved in the shooting are now on paid leave, which is typical in these types of situations. No charges have been filed in this incident, but they are pending through the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.