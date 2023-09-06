EUREKA, Mo. – There are more dog pool events going on Wednesday.

The Timbers of Eureka are holding theirs from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It’s $5 per dog and there are only two dogs per human. Sunset Hills Aquatic Facility is holding their dog splash event from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It’s $10 per dog and again, only two dogs per human.

The St. Charles Dog Pool Swim is also from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Wapelhorst Aquatic Facility. It’s $15 for one human and one dog, and $20 for two dogs. It’s also $5 per extra human.