ST. LOUIS – President Biden had approved Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s disaster declaration to allow FEMA Individual Assistance for the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, and St. Charles Counties, which were impacted by the flooding that occurred from July 25 through July 28.

Misty Williams and her family said they were hit hard by the record flash flood. She said she was turned away at one of the multi-agency resource centers due to long lines and the centers reaching full capacity. The multi-agency resource centers provide relief to Missouri residents who were impacted by the flood.

On Tuesday, Williams said she was able to enter a multi-agency resource center.

“I’m happy to be able to make it here and everyone else is back ready to help,” said Williams.

Missouri residents who qualify for FEMA can receive help with housing, low interests loans, and grants. The eligible residents can receive federal aid for temporary housing, housing repairs, and replacement costs for damaged belongings, vehicles, and other qualifying expenses.

St. Louis flood victim April Martin said she’s glad people can start getting help.

“I lost my clothes and my shoes, everything, all my valuables in the basement, “ said Martin.

The American Red Cross said with the federal disaster declaration approval, more assistance programs will be available to residents.

“This is a big help, it really is,” said Joe Zydlo with the American Red Cross. “I think it’s just making sure we get the word out to people about what they need to do to get that assistance. It’s another layer of help and much needed help.”

The multi-agency resource center will be held at Friendly Temple Church in St. Louis City on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.



For more information on how flood victims can apply for FEMA disaster relief apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app.

For needs not covered by insurance or other sources, FEMA may be able to provide Individual Assistance grant money that does not have to be repaid for:

Rental Assistance if you need to relocate because of flood damage

if you need to relocate because of flood damage Personal Property that was damaged or destroyed by flooding

that was damaged or destroyed by flooding Lodging Reimbursement if you’ve had to stay in a hotel temporarily

if you’ve had to stay in a hotel temporarily Basic Home Repairs for homeowners whose primary residence was damaged by flooding

whose primary residence was damaged by flooding Other Serious Needs caused by recent flooding

caused by recent flooding Only one application per household

FEMA does not pay for lost food.



When you apply with FEMA, have the following information ready:

Phone number where you can be contacted

Address at the time of the flooding

Address where you are staying now

Social Security Number of one member of the household

Basic list of damage and losses

Bank information if you choose direct deposit for FEMA money

Insurance Information if you have insurance, including the policy number