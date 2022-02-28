More good news from St. Louis Pandemic Task Force as COVID numbers continue to fall

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis region dropped to 254 total COVID hospitalizations this past weekend, the lowest reported number since July 10, 2021.

In the 233 days since then, the area has seen the rise and fall of the delta and omicron variants. Over that span, 1,926 people lost their fight for life as they battled COVID in area hospitals.

It’s been 38 days since omicron pushed St. Louis to its highest level of hospitalizations since the pandemic began, with 1,444 patients filling hospital beds on Jan. 20. As of Monday, there are a total of only 261 people receiving care. In the last 10 days alone, the number of people in ICU units has been cut nearly in half – dropping from 100 patients to only 53 today. Only 25 people remain on ventilator care.

And the best news is the past three days have seen new hospital admissions and incredibly low numbers. Only 26 people were admitted two days ago, compared to the 235 people who were admitted just 38 days ago.