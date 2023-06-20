ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a series of crimes involving gun violence this week. That includes one burglary that sparked a shooting and two separate overnight shootings that followed.

The burglary-turned-shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Gamble Street in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Investigators say three suspects entered a home with two people inside. While there, they engaged in a fight over matters involving children.

Later on, two of the suspects inside the home opened fire. One of the suspects shot a 33-year-old woman considered a victim in the home, in addition to the two others suspects he was joined by. All three people who were shot were treated for various injuries at a hospital.

After that police responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Oriole Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. The victim, a 27-year-old man, told police he was at a relative’s home when he noticed a driver in a black vehicle circling around the area. When the victim approached the vehicle, four others reportedly got out with weapons and began firing shots in his direction. The victim was shot in the wrist and treated for his injuries at a hospital.

Then, just after midnight, police responded to another shooting in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue in the Central West End neighborhood. Investigators say a 42-year-old man and a 30-year-old man met behind a business to discuss a personal dispute. The argument escalated, and the 30-year-old shot the 42-year-old in the ankle.

Police have not yet disclosed information on any potential arrests or criminal charges connected with these investigations. If you have any information relevant to any case, contact SLMPD at 314-444-5371.