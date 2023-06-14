ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – MoDOT closed more lanes along Interstate 55 Wednesday as part of the ongoing major bridge work across 13 bridges. The entire project is expected to wrap up in 2025, but drivers are feeling frustrated with traffic backups.

“The quickest way that I can get to 55 North is to travel just all through residential,” said Cody Baker. “That’s a minimum of a five- to seven-minute slowdown any time I need to go north.”

He said finding an open on-ramp to get onto I-55 is a daily challenge.

“Bridge work always is something that is going to be challenging for us because it requires pulling all of the cars off of that bridge,” said Jen Wade, area engineer for MoDOT.

She said the five miles of construction are necessary for the repairs to bridges.

“Bridges have a lifespan. Just like any structure. They’re out in the elements all day long, all year long,” Wade said. “They’re exposed to heat and cold, freeze, frost cycles.”

She said, unfortunately, that means extending lane closures further south. Along with rehabbing and resurfacing bridges, drivers will also see new barriers.

“We’re replacing a small, more brittle barrier with a more robust and taller barrier,” Wade said. “That helps us in situations or crashes because it’s less fragile, and also our vehicles are getting bigger and taller.”

Baker said he understands the improvements are necessary but hopes to see more communication on the changes.

“It’s going to be this awesome thing with additional efficiencies in our day-to-day commute or travel,” he said. “That’s kind of the light at the end of the tunnel, but that communication hasn’t been there.”