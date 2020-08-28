More movie theatres opening this weekend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – More movie theatres across the St. Louis region are opening up this weekend.

Last weekend, a handful of local theatres opened. On August 28, that list is growing.

And would you believe new releases and a few familiar classics will be in Marcus Theatres for movie-goers venturing back into cinemas this weekend.

It’s all part of the next step of its phased roll out.

Opening are movie houses in O’Fallon, Arnold, Des Peres, Ronnie’s in south county, Chesterfield, and Town Square Cinema. These locations will feature enhanced protocols in accordance with current local health and safety guidelines.

According to Brian Shander, Marcus Theatres district director, the company conducted a survey of its rewards members; 97 percent of theatre-goers at the reopened locations approve of the cleaning and social distancing protocols, and more than 98 percent feel comfortable and safe watching a movie in the auditorium.