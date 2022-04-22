WENTZVILLE, Mo. – More officers have been patrolling Highway 61 north of Wentzville during National Distracted Driver Awareness Month. They made the announcement of the patrols Tuesday. Now, St. Charles County Police are releasing statistics about their law enforcement initiative.

“The Highway 61 corridor is a dangerous highway. We see a lot of crashes end in serious injuries and fatalities. So we want to focus our efforts there,” said Chief Kurt Frisz.

The officers are patroling U.S. Highway 61 between Interstate 70 and the Village of Eolia, Missouri. This effort is a coordinated effort between the St. Charles County Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Here are the stats from Thursday:

124 traffic stops

52 speeding citations

7 seatbelt citations

2 Failed to Yield to Stationary Emergency Vehicle Violations, and

1 motor vehicle accident

1 DWI arrest

Officers say that the stepped-up patrols will continue on Highway 61. Reducing speeding and distracted driving is a priority.