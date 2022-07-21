A person waits in line to vote in the Georgia’s primary election on May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – More satellite voting locations in St. Louis County will open Thursday.

They are for absentee voting in the August 2nd primary. Residents can vote in person or drop off mail ballots at seven locations.

The sites are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. On Saturday, they are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The election is less than two weeks away.

The locations will be open weekdays from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm until July 29. Extended hours will be on Saturdays, July 23 and 30.

Each satellite site will have a notary on staff, but the St. Louis County Library now has a notary at all 21 of its branches.

St. Louis County satellite absentee voting locations:

North County Recreation Complex – 2577 Redman Road, St. Louis MO 63136

Board of Elections – 725 Northwest Plaza Drive, St. Ann MO 63074

UMSL Millennium Student Center – 17 Arnold Grobman Drive, Bellerive Acres MO 63121

St. Louis County Library (Mid County Branch) – 7821 Maryland Avenue, Clayton MO 63105

St. Louis County Library (Daniel Branch) – 300 Clarkson Road, Ellisville MO 63011

STLCC Meramec Student Center – 11333 Big Bend Road, Kirkwood MO 63122

St. Johns UCC Mehlville – 11333 St. Johns Church Road, Green Park MO 63123

To cast an absentee ballot in the state of Missouri, one of the following reasons must be met:

Absent from St. Louis County on Election Day

Incapacitated or confined due to sickness or disability, including caring for a person who is incapacitated or confined due to sickness or disability

Restricted by religious belief or practice

Employed by an election authority

Incarcerated, although all necessary qualifications for voting have been retained

A participant in the Missouri Safe at Home program

St. Louis County residents may also vote absentee by mail. The application to request to have an absentee ballot mailed is available at www.stlouiscountymovotes.gov under “Absentee Ballot Application.”