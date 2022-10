ST. LOUIS – Two more burglaries south of the Mizu Sushi Bar occurred at the same time.

According to reports, at about 3:45 a.m., a window was smashed at DB’s Sports Bar on South Broadway, right across the street from the Soulard Farmers Market. A window next to the front door was smashed.

Police also responded to a burglary alarm at Chava’s Mexican Restaurant at Geyer Avenue and 10th Street within the same hour.

FOX 2 will update these stories with more information as it becomes available.