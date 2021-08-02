More St. Louis bars, restaurants requiring proof of vaccination

ST. LOUIS – With COVID numbers on the rise, more St. Louis bars and restaurants are now requiring proof of vaccination for entry.

Last week, the Bengelina Hospitality Group, which owns a group of St. Louis restaurants, announced that only vaccinated guests would be allowed to dine inside its restaurants.

All customers of the Just John Club on Manchester Avenue will also be asked to show proof of full vaccination and wear a mask before being allowed in. The Grove staple announced the news on social media over the weekend.

Club management says it can’t afford the threat of unvaccinated individuals exposing guests and staff given events of the last 18 months. Over 95% of the staff at Just John are vaccinated, according to the club.

Another bar and grill in The Grove, Rehab Bar and Grill, adopted the same policy last week.

Both establishments say an original vaccination card, photocopy, or photo on a phone will be accepted.

The proof of vaccination policy is a self-imposed restriction for these bars. Many bars say they can’t afford to shut down again. They say customers don’t have to wear a mask.