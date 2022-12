CLAYTON, Mo. – You will see more St. Louis County Police on patrol over the next few days. More officers have been assigned to help people during the extreme cold weather Thursday and Friday.

Contact St. Louis County Police if you need help getting to a warming shelter. Call “211” or St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 if you need help during this severe weather event. Thew 211 line is open from 7:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.