More staffers at CenterPointe Hospital test positive for COVID-19

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday that three more employees at CenterPointe Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

CenterPointe acquired its own diagnostic testing and has tested over 60 staff members, including those who have not shown any symptoms of COVID-19. As of Thursday afternoon, 27 workers and four patients have tested positive.

Three employees have returned to work in accordance with CDC guidelines while the rest remain quarantined in their homes.

Two of the patients to test positive have been discharged and are in quarantine.

The hospital has not been taking any admissions of patients since the discovery of infected patients and staff at the hospital on Sunday, March 28.

Additionally, the hospital is working to open a dedicated unit to treat mental health patients who have tested positive with the coronavirus. Employees who have tested positive have been quarantined in their homes.