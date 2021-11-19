More than 1 million lights now shining at Grant’s Farm for holiday display

ST. LOUIS — Holiday Lights at Grant’s Farm opened for the season Friday night. The drive-thru experience features more than a million lights.

This year, there is a new route with more displays and more lights. There is also a 50-foot tree synchronized to music on your car radio on station 88.5 FM.



For the first time ever, guests can see the Busch Family Estate decorated on the trail.

“The family sees it as a civic duty and they really are excited to open the farm to allow people to drive-thru which is something you don’t typically do and to get to see the family estate for the first time as well,” said Doug Stagner, president of Grant’s Farm.



This is the second year in a row Grant’s Farm has opened for its holiday light trail. Children receive a candy cane at check-in, and stuffed Clydesdales are available for purchase through various packages.



“Christmas has always been a special time for the Busch family, so to be able to host the St. Louis community at the farm, when it typically in the past has been closed, it’s a beautiful natural setting here. And it’s just super exciting.”

The holiday light display runs select days until January 2 and tickets start at $39. Reservations are required. For more information, visit: https://www.grantsfarm.com/holiday-lights