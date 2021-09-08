More than 1,000 pounds of grapes stolen from Missouri church

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Liberty police are investigating the theft of 1,500 pounds of grapes from a church.

Pastor Michael Kern of Hosanna! Lutheran Church said the church traditionally picks the grapes after service and converts it into communion wine for the rest of the year.

Kern says the five rows of vines have been outside the church for more than 15 years and making the communion wine is a cherished tradition.

KSHB-TV reports the grapes were taken sometime after Monday.

Kern says the church is not asking for donations to replace the vines, and its wine producer in Excelsior Springs will still provide wine for communion.