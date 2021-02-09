More than 1,100 AA employees in STL expected to face furloughs

ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 concerns, a slower than expected vaccination rollout, and restrictions on international customers requiring them to have a negative COVID test are all factors driving down air travel demand, according to American Airlines executives.

The airline repots its business is down 45% this year compared to the same period in 2019. The decline resulted in American Airlines indicating approximately 13,000 employees could be furloughed. 1,170 employees are expected to be furloughed in St. Louis. The airline states the furloughs are expected to be temporary. Three American Airlines job in St. Louis jobs being terminated.

In a letter sent to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, and the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, the airline states the furloughs are expected to take place on April 10 or within 14 days of that date.

Breakdown of expected furloughs for American Airlines employees nationwide:

Pilots: 1,850

Flight Attendants: 4,245

Maintenance & Related: 1,420

Fleet Service: 3,145

Passenger Service: 1,205

Dispatch: 100

Flight Crew Instructors and Simulator Pilot Instructors: 40