14 cars broken into at Maryland Heights hotels

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – More than one dozen cars were broken into early Wednesday morning in Maryland Heights.

Just before 2:30 a.m. 4 cars were hit at the Elmwood Hotel. Less than a mile away, 4 more vehicles were broken into at the Homewood Suites. All of those cars had their rear passenger windows smashed out.

In the garage area of the Hollywood Casino, 6 vehicles were broken into.

Breaking Overnight—-14vehicles windows shattered in Maryland Heights—BMW- Nissan Maxima and a F150 to name a few. Details on Fox2 News in the morning https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/Us2gt6CfeW — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 25, 2021

It’s unclear at this time if the break-ins are connected.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.