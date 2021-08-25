14 cars broken into at Maryland Heights hotels

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – More than one dozen cars were broken into early Wednesday morning in Maryland Heights.

Just before 2:30 a.m. 4 cars were hit at the Elmwood Hotel. Less than a mile away, 4 more vehicles were broken into at the Homewood Suites. All of those cars had their rear passenger windows smashed out.

In the garage area of the Hollywood Casino, 6 vehicles were broken into.

It’s unclear at this time if the break-ins are connected.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News