14 cars broken into at Maryland Heights hotels

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – More than one dozen cars were broken into early Wednesday morning in Maryland Heights.
Just before 2:30 a.m. 4 cars were hit at the Elmwood Hotel. Less than a mile away, 4 more vehicles were broken into at the Homewood Suites. All of those cars had their rear passenger windows smashed out.
In the garage area of the Hollywood Casino, 6 vehicles were broken into.
It’s unclear at this time if the break-ins are connected.
