More than 200 jobs lost as Parks Hills, Missouri glass factory closes

PARK HILLS, Mo. (AP) — More than 200 people will lose their jobs when a glass factory in Park Hills closes next month.

Piramal Glass officials announced Tuesday that the factory’s last day of production will be March 31. Company spokesman Scott Winder said the factory’s furnaces are worn out and the company’s owner, Blackstone Capital, decided to close the factory rather than repair the furnaces.

The factory opened in the 1970s and was the city’s largest employer in 2005, with 530 employees. In recent years, the new owner slashed the payroll, where the jobs were unionized and paid more than $20 per hour.